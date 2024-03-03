Lewis Hamilton | Credits: Twitter

The seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton informed his Mercedes team about the broken seat in his car during the main race at Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, March 2.

Lewis Hamilton finished seventh behind Mercedes teammate George Russell and Lando Norris of McLaren Mercedes in the Formula 1 (F1) season opener at Bahrain International Circuit. The 38-year-old finished ninth in the qualifying round of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

During the main race of the F1 season opener, Lewis Hamilton reportedly faced issues with car batteries and had his seat broken, which hindered his chances of finishing in top three and make it to the podium. In a video shared by F1 on its Instagram handle, Hamilton can be seen slowing down a bit and microphoning his team that his seat was broken.

Lewis Hamilton was in the spotlight during Bahrain Grand Prix as he began his farewell season with Mercedes Team. Ahead of the F1 2024 season, legendary British driver made a shocking announcement that he will end his 11-year association with Mercedes at the end of the ongoing season and will move to Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton is most successful driver at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver for the Mercedes team, having five out of seven World Championship titles with them. The 38-year-old joined Mercedes in 2013 after serving six seasons with the McLaren team, from 2007 to 2012.

With legendary Michael Schumacher retiring from his illustrious career, Mercedes was looking for an ideal replacement and the team managed to get Lewis Hamilton on the board.

After joining Pretonas Mercedes team, the British driver became the most successful driver in the F1 history, notching up 82 race victories. During 10-year sting with Mercedes team, Hamilton has achieved 49 fastest laps.

Lewis Hamilton achieved his first podium finish with Mercedes team was at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2013. Since then, the 38-year-old went on to pick 141 finishes with the team.