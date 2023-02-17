Sapna Gill's friend allegedly accepts breaking Prithvi Shaw's friend's BMW in viral audio clip

Social media influencer Sapna Gill's friend Shobit Thakur allegedly accepted to have damaged Prithvi Shaw's friend's car after they had an altercation with the Indian cricketer Wednesday night.

An audio clip of an alleged phone call with Shobhit Thakur at the other end is going viral on social media in which he said that the car was attacked as Shaw did not stop for them.

The caller asks Thakur as to why they attacked Shaw's car. "We broke Prithvi Shaw Car, because he was not stopping."

Thakur is one of the 8 people booked by Oshiwara Police for allegedly assaulting Shaw.

Sapna Gill was arrested on Thursday night and arrested by the cops. She was produced before the Andheri Court on Friday.

Gill's lawyer meanwhile, accused Shaw of assault instead of the other way around.

“Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi’s hand. Prithvi’s friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical,” Gill's lawyer Ali Kashif has claimed.

What happened between Shaw and Gill?

A couple of fans went up to Shaw to take pictures with the Mumbai cricket team skipper and Shaw obliged but he refused to entertain them any further after they came back with more people.

The two were identified as Sana alias Sapna Gill and her friend Shobit Thakur. Both were asked to leave the hotel premises by the nightclub manager after Shaw's friends complained about them.

Gill and Thakur gathered more people and waited outside for Shaw to confront him. They chased down his vehicle and the two parties got into a heated exchange with Shaw's friend's BMW getting damaged in the incident.