Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Cricketer's friend says he got irked at third request for picture, accused got abusive after refusal | FPJ

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw made it to the news once again for the wrong reasons after he got into a scuffle with social media influencer Sapna Gill and her friends who chased after his car and smashed it for refusing to click a selfie.

Ashish Yadav, Shaw's roommate, and another person named Brijesh were accompanying the cricketer when the incident happened. Yadav told the media what had transpired and what led to the ugly episode.

Cricketer's friend says accused demanded money for not taking selfie, threatened to file false case

He was quoted in a Times of India report saying that the eight accused, including Gill, had chased after Shaw's car from a Vile Parle hotel until they reached outside Oshiwara police station.

Yadav told that Sapna Gill was seated in a car that chased them for about 25 minutes and stepped out after they reached Oshiwara police station. He also added that the woman approached him and demanded Rs 50,000. She threatened to file false case against them, he claimed.

Shaw's friend also said that the eight persons fled away after the cops came out of the police station on hearing the commotion and that it all transpired around 4 am.

Ashish Yadav Gill and her friend got abusive after Shaw refused to pose for a selfie third time

Ashish, who reportedly runs a cafe, also said that the male friend of Sapna Gill had approached him twice and clicked photos with him and that the cricketer objected when he approached for the third time. He added that after his refusal, Thakur and Gill turned abusive.

He alleged that the duo waited for 25 minutes for them to come out after the hotel staff ousted them from the property for picking a fight. They smashed glass and also weilded baseball bat later and began fighting Shaw on the road.

Yadav elucidating further said that to clear chaos, he made Shaw leave in another car. He said that he thought the matter was resolved until he noticed Gill and seven others chasing their car.

He said that they filed a police complaint after they went back to the hotel and collected details about the two primary accused and then filed an FIR.