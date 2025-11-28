'It's Been A Minute': Rohit Sharma's Post Sparks Buzz Ahead Of IND vs SA 1st ODI Clash In Ranchi

Image: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma caught the attention of fans and the cricketing fraternity after sharing a series of pictures from the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi ahead of India’s much-anticipated clash against South Africa. Captioned with the casual yet telling line, “It’s been a minute,” the post instantly went viral, sparking excitement among supporters eager to see the Indian batter back in action at one of the country’s most picturesque venues.

The images showcased Rohit soaking in the atmosphere during a training session, looking relaxed yet focused as he prepares to take on formidable South African side. Fans flooded social media with reactions, lauding Rohit and expressing optimism about India’s chances in the upcoming fixture.

The JSCA International Stadium, known for its reputation as a batting-friendly surface with assistance for spinners later in the game, is expected to play a key role in shaping the contest. Rohit’s presence at the top of the order will be crucial, especially against a South African attack that boasts pace, bounce, and discipline. His ability to set the tone early has often provided India with decisive starts in high-pressure matches.

As the countdown to the IND vs SA encounter continues, Rohit Sharma’s simple yet powerful post has added to the buzz surrounding the match. With fans eagerly awaiting the face-off at Ranchi, all eyes will now be on Rohit to translate his calm preparations into a commanding performance on the field.

Virat Kohli added a touch of flair to India’s training session in Ranchi as he was spotted showcasing his football skills ahead of the first ODI against South Africa. In a relaxed yet energetic atmosphere at the JSCA International Stadium, Kohli, along with several other Team India players, took part in a light football drill that quickly became the highlight of the session.

Known for his athleticism and enthusiasm during practice, Kohli once again demonstrated his versatility, effortlessly controlling the ball and engaging in quick passes with teammates. Laughter, cheers, and playful competitiveness surrounded the moment, reflecting the positive team spirit building ahead of the crucial series opener.

Other Indian players joined in the fun, enjoying the warm-up routine that has long been a staple in the squad’s training regimen. Football games have often served as a bonding exercise for Team India, allowing players to loosen up before intense match preparations. Kohli’s involvement, marked by sharp footwork and lively interaction, drew particular attention from fans and onlookers present at the session.

With the first ODI set to take place in Ranchi, the upbeat mood in the camp suggested a confident and unified side gearing up for the challenge. Kohli’s football cameo not only delighted supporters but also highlighted the blend of focus and fun that continues to define India’s preparations as they aim for a strong start against South Africa.