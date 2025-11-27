 'Sorry We Couldn't Live Up To Expectations..': Rishabh Pant Apologises After IND vs SA Whitewash In Heartfelt Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Sorry We Couldn't Live Up To Expectations..': Rishabh Pant Apologises After IND vs SA Whitewash In Heartfelt Post

'Sorry We Couldn't Live Up To Expectations..': Rishabh Pant Apologises After IND vs SA Whitewash In Heartfelt Post

India suffered a embarrassing 2-0 whitewash at home in the recent Test series against South Africa. The Men in Blue lost by 30 runs in Kolkata before a 409-run drubbing in Guwahati on Wednesday. Stand-in captain Rishabh Pant offered his apologies to the Indian fans, promising to comeback stronger after the latest setback.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Image Credits: X/Rishabh Pant

India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant has apologised to Indian cricket fans in the aftermath of their series loss against South Africa. The hosts went down 2-0 against the World Test Champions, marking it their second whitewash at home in less than 12 months.

"Representing India is the greatest honour of our lives. We know what this team is capable of, and we will work hard, regroup, refocus and reset to come back stronger and better as a team &amp; individuals. Thank you for your unwavering support and love! Jai Hind," Pant wrote on X.

The win in Kolkata was the first win for South Africa in India since 2010. The win in Guwahati sealed a historic series win, their first in India since the series victory in 2000 under Hansie Cronje. The Guwahati defeat was India's heaviest defeat.

Amid ongoing criticism from fans and pundits, Pant posted a picture on Instagram and apologised to everyone who had placed their hopes in the team’s victory and assured them that they will work hard to make a strong comeback as a team and as individuals.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Actress Samyuktha Shanmughanathan Gets Married To Former Cricketer Aniruda Srikkanth; Couple Shares Wedding Pictures
Tamil Actress Samyuktha Shanmughanathan Gets Married To Former Cricketer Aniruda Srikkanth; Couple Shares Wedding Pictures
Aparshakti & Ayushmann Khurrana's Weekend Getaway With Family Near Mumbai Looks Like The Perfect Escape: Guess The Place!
Aparshakti & Ayushmann Khurrana's Weekend Getaway With Family Near Mumbai Looks Like The Perfect Escape: Guess The Place!
WPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Sign Laura Wolvaardt For ₹1.1 Crore
WPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Sign Laura Wolvaardt For ₹1.1 Crore
Sensex-Nifty Hit Record Highs, Profit Booking Halts The Rally As Markets Finish Flat After Sharp Intraday Swings
Sensex-Nifty Hit Record Highs, Profit Booking Halts The Rally As Markets Finish Flat After Sharp Intraday Swings

"There is no shying away from the fact that we didn’t play good enough cricket over the last two weeks. As a team and as individuals, we always want to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians. Sorry we couldn’t live up to expectations this time, but sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow - both as a team and as individuals," Pant added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Sign Laura Wolvaardt For ₹1.1 Crore

WPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Sign Laura Wolvaardt For ₹1.1 Crore

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad

Deepti Sharma Joint Second Most Expensive Player In WPL History, UP Warriorz Use RTM To Get World...

Deepti Sharma Joint Second Most Expensive Player In WPL History, UP Warriorz Use RTM To Get World...

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full Gujarat Giants Squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full Gujarat Giants Squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full UP Warriorz Squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full UP Warriorz Squad