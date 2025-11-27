'Sorry We Couldn't Live Up To Expectations..': Rishabh Pant Apologises After IND vs SA Whitewash In Heartfelt Post

Image Credits: X/Rishabh Pant

India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant has apologised to Indian cricket fans in the aftermath of their series loss against South Africa. The hosts went down 2-0 against the World Test Champions, marking it their second whitewash at home in less than 12 months.

"Representing India is the greatest honour of our lives. We know what this team is capable of, and we will work hard, regroup, refocus and reset to come back stronger and better as a team & individuals. Thank you for your unwavering support and love! Jai Hind," Pant wrote on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The win in Kolkata was the first win for South Africa in India since 2010. The win in Guwahati sealed a historic series win, their first in India since the series victory in 2000 under Hansie Cronje. The Guwahati defeat was India's heaviest defeat.

Amid ongoing criticism from fans and pundits, Pant posted a picture on Instagram and apologised to everyone who had placed their hopes in the team’s victory and assured them that they will work hard to make a strong comeback as a team and as individuals.

"There is no shying away from the fact that we didn’t play good enough cricket over the last two weeks. As a team and as individuals, we always want to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians. Sorry we couldn’t live up to expectations this time, but sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow - both as a team and as individuals," Pant added.