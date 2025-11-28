Virat Kohli Left In Splits As Sunil Grover's Hilarious Mimicry Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs SA ODI Series; Video

Image: MentionCricket/X

Sunil Grover’s latest comedy act caused quite a stir and even had Virat Kohli doubled over with laughter. During a performance in which Grover delivered a spot-on mimicry of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Kohli was seen grabbing his ribs and unable to control his laughter.

Kohli, currently in India, appeared thoroughly entertained as Grover channeled Kapil Dev with comedic flair. Known for his versatile characters like Gutthi, Dr. Gulati, and Engineer Chumbak Mittal, Grover once again showcased his talent for blending humour with satire and left even one of cricket’s biggest stars in splits.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident gained quick attention on social media, with fans and viewers praising Grover’s uncanny mimicry and Kohli’s unabashed reaction. For many, the image of a serious sports icon laughing heartily at a comedy show added a new, human dimension to his public persona.

Grover’s ability to entertain across audiences, from regular viewers to seasoned athletes, underscores why he remains a powerful figure in Indian comedy. This moment with Kohli reinforced that sometimes, a little laughter is all it takes to bring together the worlds of sport and entertainment. As the clip circulates, it serves as a lighthearted, joyful reminder that even sporting legends enjoy a good laugh.

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant & Other Team India Stars Visit MS Dhoni's Ranchi Residence Ahead Of IND-SA ODI Series; Video

As excitement builds for the first India vs South Africa ODI on November 30 at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi, several members of the Indian cricket team were seen paying a special visit to MS Dhoni’s residence on the eve of the match. The presence of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ruturaj Gaikwad and other squad members outside the former India captain’s home quickly became one of the most talked-about moments leading into the series opener.

The players, who arrived in Ranchi earlier this week, took time out from their training and preparation schedule to meet Dhoni, a figure who remains deeply admired within the team. Known for his calm influence and invaluable insights, Dhoni has naturally become a go-to person for many Indian cricketers whenever they play in his hometown. The visit also highlighted the warm bond Dhoni continues to share with both senior players and rising stars.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat Kohli’s presence was especially notable, given his longstanding partnership with Dhoni across formats and the mutual respect the two share. Rishabh Pant, who has always credited Dhoni as a mentor, was also seen entering the residence alongside teammates. Ruturaj Gaikwad, a key member of Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, joined the group, further strengthening the sense of familiarity and camaraderie.

The sight of multiple Indian stars meeting Dhoni added a nostalgic charm to the buildup of the ODI series. Fans gathered outside the residence and flooded social media with photos and excitement, celebrating the reunion of some of Indian cricket’s most loved figures.

With the first ODI set to take place at Dhoni’s home ground, the visit carried both emotional value and symbolism. As India prepares to take on South Africa in what promises to be a high-intensity clash, the team’s meeting with Dhoni offered a heartwarming moment, one that reflects the legacy, unity, and enduring influence of one of India’s most iconic captains.