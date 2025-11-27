'Aare Yeh Toh Hamara Dost Hai': Rohit Sharma Shares Funny Moment With Shahbaz Nadeem At Ranchi Airport Ahead Of IND-SA ODI Series; Video

Image: rushiii_12/X

Indian star player Rohit Sharma arrived in Ranchi ahead of the opening ODI between India and South Africa, scheduled for November 30 at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium. As he stepped out at Ranchi airport, a warm moment unfolded when former international cricketer and Joint Secretary of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), Shahbaz Nadeem, came to receive him.

Spotting Nadeem, Rohit broke into a smile and said affectionately, “Aare yeh toh hamara dost hai, ye toh hamara dekhbhal kar raha hai,” a line that instantly reflected the camaraderie the two share.

Those present at the airport witnessed a relaxed and cheerful Rohit, who seemed pleased to be in familiar company. His remark highlighted not just his bond with Nadeem but also his comfort with Ranchi, one of the venues he has visited multiple times across formats. As fans gathered to welcome him, Rohit acknowledged their support before heading out to begin India’s preparations for the much-anticipated ODI series.

With India set to take on South Africa in what promises to be a competitive contest, Rohit’s arrival has already set an energetic tone in Ranchi. His friendly exchange with Shahbaz Nadeem added a personal and heartwarming touch to the team’s buildup ahead of the first ODI.

'Gambhir Haye Haye': Guwahati Crowd Boos Gautam Gambhir After Team India's Series Defeat To South Africa; Video

When Indian Cricket Team suffered an agonising 408-run loss to South Africa national cricket team in the second Test at Guwahati, their heaviest ever defeat by runs, the wrath of fans that followed was both swift and brutal. The scene at the Barsapara Stadium turned ugly as distraught supporters directed their anger squarely at head coach Gautam Gambhir. Chants of “Gautam Gambhir haye-haye” rang through the stands, a public display of frustration that was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media.

The series whitewash has not only wounded the team's pride but triggered sharp scrutiny of Gambhir’s leadership. Under him, India have now lost five home Tests to New Zealand and South Africa, and their red-ball structure, once a fortress at home, appears increasingly fragile. Many fans believe Gambhir’s coaching tenure has coincided with poor selection calls, erratic team combinations and an over-reliance on all-rounders at the expense of specialist batsmen, missteps that showed glaringly in Guwahati.

Beyond the field, the fans’ reaction, booing the national team’s coach at home, reflects a growing impatience, a sense that India are failing not just in isolated games but structurally. For a nation accustomed to dominance on home soil, this moment feels like a wake-up call.

Whether Gambhir can steer the team back to respectability, regain confidence from supporters, and mend India’s red-ball reputation remains uncertain. As tensions simmer, one thing is clear: the expectations from Indian cricket and from its leaders are tougher than ever.