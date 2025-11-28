Virat Kohli & Other Team India Stars Show Off Incredible Football Skills During Training Session Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI; Video

Image: Virat Kohli Fan Club/X

Virat Kohli added a touch of flair to India’s training session in Ranchi as he was spotted showcasing his football skills ahead of the first ODI against South Africa. In a relaxed yet energetic atmosphere at the JSCA International Stadium, Kohli, along with several other Team India players, took part in a light football drill that quickly became the highlight of the session.

Known for his athleticism and enthusiasm during practice, Kohli once again demonstrated his versatility, effortlessly controlling the ball and engaging in quick passes with teammates. Laughter, cheers, and playful competitiveness surrounded the moment, reflecting the positive team spirit building ahead of the crucial series opener.

Other Indian players joined in the fun, enjoying the warm-up routine that has long been a staple in the squad’s training regimen. Football games have often served as a bonding exercise for Team India, allowing players to loosen up before intense match preparations. Kohli’s involvement, marked by sharp footwork and lively interaction, drew particular attention from fans and onlookers present at the session.

With the first ODI set to take place in Ranchi, the upbeat mood in the camp suggested a confident and unified side gearing up for the challenge. Kohli’s football cameo not only delighted supporters but also highlighted the blend of focus and fun that continues to define India’s preparations as they aim for a strong start against South Africa.

Virat Kohli Left In Splits As Sunil Grover's Hilarious Mimicry Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs SA ODI Series; Video

Sunil Grover’s latest comedy act caused quite a stir and even had Virat Kohli doubled over with laughter. During a performance in which Grover delivered a spot-on mimicry of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Kohli was seen grabbing his ribs and unable to control his laughter.

Kohli, currently in India, appeared thoroughly entertained as Grover channeled Kapil Dev with comedic flair. Known for his versatile characters like Gutthi, Dr. Gulati, and Engineer Chumbak Mittal, Grover once again showcased his talent for blending humour with satire and left even one of cricket’s biggest stars in splits.

The incident gained quick attention on social media, with fans and viewers praising Grover’s uncanny mimicry and Kohli’s unabashed reaction. For many, the image of a serious sports icon laughing heartily at a comedy show added a new, human dimension to his public persona.

Grover’s ability to entertain across audiences, from regular viewers to seasoned athletes, underscores why he remains a powerful figure in Indian comedy. This moment with Kohli reinforced that sometimes, a little laughter is all it takes to bring together the worlds of sport and entertainment. As the clip circulates, it serves as a lighthearted, joyful reminder that even sporting legends enjoy a good laugh.