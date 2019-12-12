Sania Mirza's sister Anam ties the knot with cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin

In a grand wedding ceremony, ace tennis player, Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza tied knots with cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin on Wednesday, December 11.
The couple looked thier happiest as they shared pictures from the wedding on social media. Filled with lvoe and happiness, Asad shared the picture with caption "Finally married the love of my life ♥️♥️♥️"
Meanwhile, Anam seeked blessings from god and captioned "Mr and Mrs #alhamdulillahforeverything #AbBasAnamHi"
Asad also shared various stories covering the D-day by his friends and families on Instagram. Here are some of them:
The couple's wedding took place after a week of pre-wedding celebrations including bridal shower, mehendi and sangeet. While they looked their best during the functions, Sania too channelized her inner Queen with royal outfits for the functions.
Some of her pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations are here:
Anam got married for the second time to her long time boyfriend and cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin who is the son of former Indian cricket team captain and aceplayer Mohammad Azharuddin.
The bride was earlier tied knots with Akbar Rasheed but the marriage didn't work out leading to the couple's divorce in 2015.
