Sania Mirza shares inside pics from sister Anam's floral-themed bridal shower

Ace tennis player, Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza is all set to tie the know once again with her beau and cricketer Mohammad Asaduddin. Recently, the sisters were spotted at Anam's bridal shower and it was all a flowery affair.
Both Sania and Anam shared various pictures on their social media handles and gave us a sneak peek into the bride-to-be's celebration. While Sania wore a classy red dress, Anam donned a white top with pink tulle skirt accessorizing with a tiara on her head.
Feeling grateful for her second wedding, Anam penned down a heartful note with pictures. She captioned them "Life happens, and there are moments you feel so damn grateful. I've been feeling that for an whole week now. While life was happening I looked around yesterday at my Bridal Shower and I realised I've been lucky enough to find the best of friends and family. Absolutely thrilled and grateful. Let's kick start #AbBasAnamHi officially."
Anam was earlier married Akbar Rasheed but the marriage didn't work out leading to the couple's divorce in 2015.
Meanwhile, Asad is the son of former Indian cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin and is currently playing for the Goa cricket team.
Well, it seems that both the Mirza sisters have a soft corner for the cricketers as even Sania is married to the Pakistani ace circketer and top-batsman Shoaib Malik.
