Sania Mirza shares inside pics from sister Anam's floral-themed bridal shower

Ace tennis player, Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza is all set to tie the know once again with her beau and cricketer Mohammad Asaduddin. Recently, the sisters were spotted at Anam's bridal shower and it was all a flowery affair.

Both Sania and Anam shared various pictures on their social media handles and gave us a sneak peek into the bride-to-be's celebration. While Sania wore a classy red dress, Anam donned a white top with pink tulle skirt accessorizing with a tiara on her head.