You're the only one who knows my every secret: Parineeti Chopra's adorable post for BFF Sania Mirza

While extending her best wishes for tennis player Sania Mirza who turned 33 on Friday, Bollywood's diva Parineeti Chopra made a shocking revelation about the person who knows every secret of the actor.

The 'Golmaal Again' actor shared a cute picture on her Twitter where both can be seen posing together like sisters.

Parineeti listed a couple of reasons why the birthday girl holds a special place in her heart and why she is the one who knows all her secrets.

Enlisting them and extending her best wishes to the sportswoman, she wrote, "I LOVE YOU. I love you because you're real in a sea of fake. Because you're grounded in a sea of entitled. Because you're all heart in a sea of manipulators. Because you're self-made, intelligent, humble and funny as hell! But most of all, I love you because you let me be me... Also- you're the only person who knows my every secret!!) I love you miss. Thank you for coming into my life. HAPPY BDAY SANUUUUU!!!," she captioned the picture.