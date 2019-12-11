Sania Mirza looks breathtaking in royal purple lehenga at sister Anam's pre-wedding bash

Sania Mirza is currently attending her sister Anam Mirza's wedding and living upto her style statement, the ace tennis player looked like a Queen wearing a royal purple and white lehenga for a pre-wedding celebration.
Sania who was wearing a Jayanti Reddy Label lehenga looked most confident and beautiful in the pictures she shared on social media. She wore a royal purple blouse with purple tinted white lehenga and chunni which had beautifully embroidered golden borders and patterns on it.
Accessorizing it with long pink and green coloured jhumkas, a golden-pink maangtika and minimal makeup, her look from Anam's sangeet will steal your hearts.
Anam is getting married for the second time to her long time boyfriend and cricketer Mohammad Asaduddin who is the son of former Indian cricket team captain and aceplayer Mohammad Azharuddin.
The bride was earlier tied knots with Akbar Rasheed but the marriage didn't work out leading to the couple's divorce in 2015.
