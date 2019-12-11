Sania Mirza looks breathtaking in royal purple lehenga at sister Anam's pre-wedding bash

Sania Mirza is currently attending her sister Anam Mirza's wedding and living upto her style statement, the ace tennis player looked like a Queen wearing a royal purple and white lehenga for a pre-wedding celebration.

Sania who was wearing a Jayanti Reddy Label lehenga looked most confident and beautiful in the pictures she shared on social media. She wore a royal purple blouse with purple tinted white lehenga and chunni which had beautifully embroidered golden borders and patterns on it.

Accessorizing it with long pink and green coloured jhumkas, a golden-pink maangtika and minimal makeup, her look from Anam's sangeet will steal your hearts.