Sania Mirza laughs as son Izhaan chuckles in this adorable pic

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza is recently in the news owing to her sister Anam Mirza's wedding with cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin. However, her most adorable pic from the wedding has to be with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik where both mother-son duo can been seen laughing their hearts out.

Sania shared a delightful picture on Instagram where she can be seen the happiest having her son on the arm who is chuckling too. This adorable picture will definitely steal every inch of your heart.

While Mirza is wearing a maroon colored lehenga with shiny embellishes, little Izhaan can be seen wearing a royal blue velvet coat and pant with white shirt.