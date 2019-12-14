Sania Mirza laughs as son Izhaan chuckles in this adorable pic

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza is recently in the news owing to her sister Anam Mirza's wedding with cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin. However, her most adorable pic from the wedding has to be with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik where both mother-son duo can been seen laughing their hearts out.
Sania shared a delightful picture on Instagram where she can be seen the happiest having her son on the arm who is chuckling too. This adorable picture will definitely steal every inch of your heart.
While Mirza is wearing a maroon colored lehenga with shiny embellishes, little Izhaan can be seen wearing a royal blue velvet coat and pant with white shirt.
Married in 2010, Sania shares her child with Pakistan's top cricketer Shoaib Malik. They gave birth to Izhaan in 2018 and since then the one-year-old munchkin has been the apple of everyone's eye.
Meanwhile, Anam tied knots with Asad recently on December 11. While this was Anam's second marriage, the couple looked their happiest in all pictures from the wedding.
A cricketer himself, Asad is the son of former Indian cricket team captain and aceplayer Mohammad Azharuddin.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)