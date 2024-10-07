 Saint Lucia Kings Win Maiden CPL Title, End Trophy Drought for PBKS Co-Owners Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia; Watch Video
The partnership between Chase (39*) and Jones (48*) steered them to a thrilling win with 11 balls to spare

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Saint Lucia Kings secured their first-ever CPL title on Monday, defeating the Guyana Amazon Warriors by 6 wickets in the 2024 Caribbean Premier League final. This victory marks a major achievement for the Punjab Kings' ownership group, including Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, and Karan Paul, who have long awaited a significant win.

In the final, held at the Providence Stadium, Faf du Plessis led the Saint Lucia Kings to victory, with Roston Chase and Aaron Jones playing pivotal roles. The Kings were in a tricky position at 51/4 in their chase of 139, but the partnership between Chase (39*) and Jones (48*) steered them to a thrilling win with 11 balls to spare.

In a twist of fate, it was Imran Tahir’s wide delivery that sealed the victory for the Kings, capping off their incredible journey to becoming CPL champions for the first time.

History of St Lucia Kings

While the Punjab Kings have had limited success in the IPL, reaching the final only once (in 2014), their sister franchise, the Saint Lucia Kings, have had a more challenging journey. The franchise, initially known as the Saint Lucia Zouks, had struggled in their early years, finishing at the bottom of the standings in their first two seasons.

In 2020, the Punjab Kings' owners took over the Zouks, rebranding them as the Saint Lucia Kings. After a long wait, the team finally claimed their maiden CPL title, ending their 11-season trophy drought. This win is also a major milestone for the Punjab Kings' management, offering them hope for future success in the IPL.

