CPL 2024 Eliminator: David Miller Smashes 17-Ball 50 In Barbados Royals Win Over Trinbago Knight Riders After Floodlight Malfunction Delays Match

David Miller played blinder of an innings to help to help Barbados Royals beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 9 wickets in the eliminator match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The South African smashed smashed 17 ball 50 runs and help the team past the finish line.

However the match had it's controversial moment when DLS method was brought into the picture after floodlight failure disrupte the play for a long time.

New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull who was the commentator for the match reminded viewers that 10:52pm local time was the cut off time for a five-over contest. This was also the time reported by ESPNCricinfo on their ball-by-ball coverage of the match.

However the lights were not fixed as the cut-off time came and went. IIt was announced that the match would resume at 11:01pm local time, with the five-over innings for the Royals, apparently not in line with the regulations.

Barbados Royals vs TKR match highlights

TKR batter Nicholas Pooran was heading towards his second straight CPL 2024 century when one of the floodlight towers at the Providence Stadium suffered malfunction bringing the match to an unexpected halt.

TKR at that point of time were 168/3 in 19.1 overs with Pooran standed at 91 off 60 balls. The contest was stopped for over two hours thanks to the floodlight failure.

Barbados were set a target of 60 in five overs. They lost opener Quinton de Kock in the very first over, but Miller walked in at No.3, smashing his second ball for six and eventually scoring 50 off 17 balls to take his side over the line and into Qualifier 2 with four balls to spare.

The Royals' dressing room was buzzing with excitement after securing a spot in Qualifier 2. They will face the loser of the matchup between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Saint Lucia Kings, who are set to compete in Qualifier 1.