'Sport Is Not Fair For Everyone': David Miller On South Africa's Heartbreaking Loss In T20 World Cup 2024 Final To India

Veteran South African batter David Miller revealed that he felt like he had led his country down following his dismissal in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against India. The 35-year-old feels sport is not fair for everyone and that it proved to be one of those days at Bridgetown, Barbados.

With 16 required off the last six deliveries, Hardik Pandya dished out a full toss and Miller belted it straight down the ground in the air. However, Suryakumar Yadav intervened and took an incredible catch, preventing the ball from going over the fence.

One of the Best Video of Surya Kumar Yadav's Catch in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final vs South Africa





When asked if he has recovered from that loss, the southpaw said he has struggled with it and it's hard to digest, given the campaign the Proteas had.

"No. I have really struggled, to be honest with you. Getting so close [to winning] and just having such a great campaign as a team - we fought really hard, we played competitive cricket, and we were always in the mix. But sport is not fair for everyone - there's always a winner and a loser. There's been some brutal situations in the past with many different sports, and I suppose that was just probably one of them as well. I took it pretty hard. I felt like I had let the country down."

"It's just they played better cricket on the day" - David Miller

"I suppose with these kinds of situations, it's about how you get yourself back up eventually and what you learn from it. Sometimes there's not anything you can do differently. It's just they played better cricket on the day, or it was unlucky and the next time that kind of thing goes our way. I'm quite a simple-thinking guy. I don't really want to overthink it. Hopefully I get myself into a position like that again in the future."