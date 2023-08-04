Sachin Tendulkar Shares & Plays His Favourite Kishore Kumar Song on Legendary Singer's Birth Anniversary (WATCH)

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar remembered legendary singer Kishore Kumar on latter's birth anniversary |

Batting maestro and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday (August 4) took to Twitter and shared his favourite song by the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The batting great is a great fan of ace playback singer Kishore Kumar's song and he not only played and shared his favourite song by the singer, but also urged everyone to do the same on the late singer's birth anniversary.

The song Sachin shared as his favourite is indeed a special song that has a place in everyone's heart. The song "Aane waala pal jaane waala hai" captures the temporary and transient nature of life.

One maestro's love for another

Sachin, also known as 'God of Cricket' by his fans, has on many occasions shared his love for Kishore Kumar. The batting legend has often said how song sung by Kishore Kumar has not only been a source of relaxation for him but also a soothing and calming experience in his life. The great Kishore Kumar is known as Kishore Daa by the industry and along with the legendary Mohammad Rafi is widely regarded as the greatest playback singer the Indian film industry has ever produced.

