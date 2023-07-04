Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar, and Yuvraj Singh Enjoy Lunch With Their Respective Families In London.

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Ajit Agarkar gather with their respecitve families in London. | (Credits: Twitter)

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently had a meal in London with Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar, two of his old Indian teammates. They were joined by their better halves. Currently on holiday in London, the trio. In order to give followers of his official Instagram account a taste of their gathering, Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo.

Everyone appeared to be having a fantastic time as they shared a hearty lunch. The former batting maestro posted a caption as below:

"Two things that keep us close are friendship and food. Met this bunch for an awesome lunch. #london #lunch #friends."

Sachin has been spending quality time away from the field with his family and friends ever since he ended his career in international cricket in 2013. Every summer he continues to work as a mentor for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Saeed Ajmal recently reminisced his battles against Sachin Tendulkar

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has bowled a lot to Tendulkar, including in the memorable 2011 World Cup semi-final in Mohali. He praised Sachin and his achievements in international cricket while appearing on the Nadir Ali podcast. He also cited the MCC match at Lord's, where he participated while playing beside the legendary Indian.

"Sachin. He is a legend. He scored more than 20,000 runs. It is a big thing to take his wicket. When I played with him, I realized what it means to play a match against Sachin. I also played the MCC match with him. He was my team's captain."

However, the 45-year-old hasn't forgotten being robbed of the ace batter's wicket during the semi-final and said:

"The controversy is still going on. Sachin Tendulkar was out LBW. Even the umpire said. Even now, I am saying it was out. They cut the two frames at the end so that the ball missed the stumps. Otherwise, the ball would hit the middle stump."

India won that contest by 29 runs that took place at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.