Sachin Tendulkar Given 'Guard Of Honour' By Tribals During His Vacation In Kenya's Masai Mara

Sachin Tendulkar. | (Image Credits: Instagram)

Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar shared his pics from his recent vacation to Kenya. Tendulkar took to his official Instagram handle and shared three pictures of it as the 50-year-old had fun dancing with the people after he got a guard of honour from them for his achievements as a cricketer.

A week ago, the prolific run-getter posted pictures on social media with his wife and daughter vacationing in Masai Mara, Kenya. There were also pictures of the family in Safari as they found Cheetah, Ostrich, and Giraffe. The post garnered a massive reach within one day as it had over 1 million likes and comments.

As one of the best analysts of the game, Tendulkar has been active in the social media and garnered spotlight during India's World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, questioning Ravichandran Ashwin's exclusion. After praising Steve Smith and Travis Head for setting up the game for Australia on day 1, the 200-Test veteran reasoned that skilful spinners do not always rely on turning tracks to make things happen.

A glance at Sachin Tendulkar's decorated cricketing career:

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar retired in 2013 as the most prolific run-getter in Test and ODI cricket. The right-handed batter hammered 15921 runs in 200 Tests, and 18426 in 463 ODIs after making his international debut in 1989. He is also the most-capped player in both formats.

World Cup success eluded him until 2011, as India lost the previous five editions that Tendulkar played in, including 2003 when the Men in Blue made it to the final. The Mumbai-born batter got to hold the coveted trophy in 2011 when India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final. Tendulkar was also the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 482 runs in 9 matches at 53.55.