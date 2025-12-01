Harmeet Singh Crowned As ‘Khasdar Shri 2025’

Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025 |

The ‘Khasdar Shri 2025’ Bodybuilding competition’s much awaited finals were held late yesterday in the presence of Uttar Mumbai MP and Union Minsiter Piyush Goyal at the Late Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Kandivali (West).

Harmeet Singh won the Coveted ‘Khasdar Shri 2025’ Title. The finals of the championship was inaugurated at Piyush Goyal, in the presence of a large crowd of fitness enthusiasts.

Speaking on the occasion Piyush Goyal said, “the event has further strengthened the sporting & fitness culture of North Mumbai, and pave the way for remarkable sporting talent to excel in all fields as Krida Mahotsav lays a strong foundation in Uttar Mumbai in line with PM Modi’s visionary initiatives Khelo India and Fit India”.

The energetic and high-voltage competition continued until 10 pm, featuring around 200 athletes who demonstrated extraordinary levels of strength, discipline, dedication and physique.

In a spectacular final round performance, Harmeet Singh (Parab Fitness) clinched the prestigious ‘Khasdar Shri’ title.

Umesh Gupta (U.G. Fitness) secured the 1st runner-up position, while Sandeep Savale (Parab Fitness) finished as 2nd runner-up.