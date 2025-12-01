 Harmeet Singh Crowned As ‘Khasdar Shri 2025’
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHarmeet Singh Crowned As ‘Khasdar Shri 2025’

Harmeet Singh Crowned As ‘Khasdar Shri 2025’

In a spectacular final round performance, Harmeet Singh (Parab Fitness) clinched the prestigious ‘Khasdar Shri’ title. Umesh Gupta (U.G. Fitness) secured the 1st runner-up position, while Sandeep Savale (Parab Fitness) finished as 2nd runner-up.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025 |

The ‘Khasdar Shri 2025’ Bodybuilding competition’s much awaited finals were held late yesterday in the presence of Uttar Mumbai MP and Union Minsiter Piyush Goyal at the Late Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Kandivali (West).

Harmeet Singh won the Coveted ‘Khasdar Shri 2025’ Title. The finals of the championship was inaugurated at Piyush Goyal, in the presence of a large crowd of fitness enthusiasts.

Speaking on the occasion Piyush Goyal said, “the event has further strengthened the sporting & fitness culture of North Mumbai, and pave the way for remarkable sporting talent to excel in all fields as Krida Mahotsav lays a strong foundation in Uttar Mumbai in line with PM Modi’s visionary initiatives Khelo India and Fit India”.

Read Also
Mumbai: Piyush Goyal’s 'Home Minister' Contest Draws Strong Response As Khasdar Krida Mahotsav...
article-image

The energetic and high-voltage competition continued until 10 pm, featuring around 200 athletes who demonstrated extraordinary levels of strength, discipline, dedication and physique.

FPJ Shorts
'Free Entertainment Without Paying Any Tax’: BJP’s S Suresh Kumar Slams Leadership Rift In Karnataka | VIDEO
'Free Entertainment Without Paying Any Tax’: BJP’s S Suresh Kumar Slams Leadership Rift In Karnataka | VIDEO
Western Railway Announces 60-Day Track Renewal Block At Mumbai Central Platform 4; Check List Of Affected Trains
Western Railway Announces 60-Day Track Renewal Block At Mumbai Central Platform 4; Check List Of Affected Trains
'Nadia Pasand Hai...': Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Rohit Sharma Said On Virat Kohli's 52nd Century During IND Vs SA 1st ODI - Watch VIDEO
'Nadia Pasand Hai...': Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Rohit Sharma Said On Virat Kohli's 52nd Century During IND Vs SA 1st ODI - Watch VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19 Semi-Finale Week: Who's Likely To Win: Gaurav, Farrhana, Malti, Amaal Or Pranit?
Bigg Boss 19 Semi-Finale Week: Who's Likely To Win: Gaurav, Farrhana, Malti, Amaal Or Pranit?

Harmeet Singh wins the Coveted ‘Khasdar Shri 2025’ Title*

In a spectacular final round performance, Harmeet Singh (Parab Fitness) clinched the prestigious ‘Khasdar Shri’ title.

Umesh Gupta (U.G. Fitness) secured the 1st runner-up position, while Sandeep Savale (Parab Fitness) finished as 2nd runner-up.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Harmeet Singh Crowned As ‘Khasdar Shri 2025’

Harmeet Singh Crowned As ‘Khasdar Shri 2025’

Neurodivergence Takes Centre Stage At Greens Of Hope 2025

Neurodivergence Takes Centre Stage At Greens Of Hope 2025

MSSA Hockey: Lakshdham, St Teresa’s And Don Bosco Dominate

MSSA Hockey: Lakshdham, St Teresa’s And Don Bosco Dominate

'Nadia Pasand Hai...': Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Rohit Sharma Said On Virat Kohli's 52nd Century...

'Nadia Pasand Hai...': Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Rohit Sharma Said On Virat Kohli's 52nd Century...

Harris Shield 2025: Shaurya Patil Century Powers General Education To Strength

Harris Shield 2025: Shaurya Patil Century Powers General Education To Strength