Neurodivergence Takes Centre Stage At Greens Of Hope 2025

On Friday evening the Willingdon Sports Club lawns shimmered with quiet elegance as Greens of Hope 2025, the signature initiative of Ummeed Child Development Center, unfolded in a seamless blend of luxury, sport and purpose.

Now in its second season, the event drew the who’s who of Mumbai who arrived in full support of a cause that benefits children and families living with developmental disabilities.

The day began on the greens with a spirited charity golf tournament that saw over ninety golfers play with skill, passion and a shared commitment to Ummeed’s mission.

As the sun dipped, the fairways transitioned into a luxurious open-air setting for the gala dinner, where art, conversation and giving flowed effortlessly.

At the heart of the day was Brushstrokes 2025, a curated exhibition that celebrated the work of four extraordinary neurodivergent artists, Jay Khandelwal, Varun Naren, Hrishikesh Vispute and Dylan Rodrigues.

Guests meandered through the display, discovering canvases textured with emotion, colour and imagination. Many of these young artists have shown on global and national stages including the Nehru Centre in London, the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi, the India Habitat

Centre, the Rashtrapati Bhavan exhibitions and leading galleries across Mumbai, Goa and New Delhi.

Collectors, well-wishers and art enthusiasts purchased pieces through the evening.

The enthusiasm translated into meaningful contributions as well. Guests donated generously, helping Ummeed Child Development Center continue its work with passion, reach and sensitivity.

Read Also Golf Clinic for Neurodivergent Young Adults at Willingdon Sports Club

The gala dinner came alive with performances by Gizelle Pinto, Marie Paul, Siddhart Meghani and Darren Das and The Sixth Sense. Their music elevated the evening, blending seamlessly with the warmth of the cause and creating an atmosphere that was refined yet celebratory.

The event was supported by Asset Vantage and ValOrganics, whose generosity of spirit helped elevate the experience and ensured the success of the second season of Greens of Hope.

“I’m truly excited for the second edition of Greens of Hope. It’s inspiring to see even more people come together this year to support an initiative that champions awareness around developmental disabilities and the work we do at Ummeed. Watching this event grow; with thought leaders, partners, and supporters joining hands is incredibly heartening and reaffirms the power of collective commitment” said Shamin Mehrotra, CEO, Ummeed Child Development Center.

As the night drew to a close, Greens of Hope 2025 stood as a reflection of what Mumbai does best. It brought together people who care, artists whose creativity knows no bounds and a charity that continues to lead with compassion.

It was the perfect end to the year, reminding everyone present that when art and sport meet purpose, hope grows stronger.