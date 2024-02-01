'Sab Darr Jatay Thay Yaar': Sanjay Dutt Praises Wasim Akram's Reverse Swing At Event In Dubai; Watch...

Sanjay Dutt and Wasim Akram | Credits: Twitter

Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt lavished praise on former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram for his art of reverse swing bowling at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, January 31.

Akram is one of the greatest bowlers and is often regarded as proponent of reverse swing bowling during his playing days. For his art of reverse swing, Wasim Akram earned sobriquet 'Sultan of Swing'. Akram's ability to deliver the ball at good line and length by adding reverse swing made him one of the toughest bowlers to face during his times.

Speaking at an event, Sanjay Dutt hailed Akram hailed as 'one of the greatest cricketers' he has seen in his entire life, adding that his reverse swing used to scare the batsmen.

"Wasim Akram is one of the greatest cricketers I have ever seen in my entire life and his reverse swing oh my God, Sab dar jatay thay yaar." the veteran Bollywood actor said.

"Wasim bhai ki reverse swing se sab darr jatay thay" 🔥🔥



Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt praising Wasim Akram in an event in Dubai 🇮🇳🇵🇰❤️pic.twitter.com/CUiRWcHRVm — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 31, 2024

Wasim Akram achieved a plethora records during his playing years. He was the first bowler to take 500 wickets in ODI Cricket, which accomplished during the ODI World Cup match against Netherlands in 2003. Akram is currently the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in International cricket, picking 916 scalps, 31 fifers and 5 10-wicket hauls, at an average of 23.57 and an economy rate of 3.17 in 460 matches.

Akram's career came to an unfortunate end after Pakistan Cricket Board sacked him from the team following Pakistan's exit from 2003 World Cup, thus leading to retirement from his illustrious career.