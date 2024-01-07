‘Try Pronouncing Fakhar’: Wasim Akram Teaches Aus Commentators How To Say Pak Batter’s Name Correctly In Hilarious Video

Wasim Akram on mis-pronouncement of Fakhar Azam's name | Credits: Twitter/Triple M

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram had shared an interesting observation on how Australians mispronounce 'Fakhar' in Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman's name during the commentary in the third Test between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney.

In a hilarious video shared by Triple M on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Akram was seen trolling Australian commentators over difficultly in pronouncing Fakhar Zaman's name. He said that Fakhar's name is often messed up by Aussies.

"There’s another name you guys mess up as well. Try pronounce Fakhar.” former Pakistan pacer said. The comment left the Aussie commentators in splits.

Akram went out on to narrate on his Australian wife Shaneira's trouble in pronouncing the name. He added that Australians can't pronounce 'K' in Fakhar's name.

"So my wife came to Pakistan and my son’s friend’s name was Fakhar. He brought his friend. He was 12 years old and he said, this is my friend Fakhar. Because Australians can’t pronounce ‘K’, it took her about two years to pronounce his name." he said.

Wasim saying 'Fakhar' had JB extremely concerned 😂 pic.twitter.com/IqDr74ts08 — Triple M Cricket (@triplemcricket) January 7, 2024

Wasim Akram was part of Triple M commentary panel for the recently concluded three-match Test series between Australia and Pakistan, where visitors clean swept 0-3 by hosts.

During his commentary stint with Triple for the series in Down Under, Wasim Akram had a plenty of fun times. He also recalled a hilarious incident of sledging at Melbourne Cricket Ground during his playing days, crowd calling him 'Wasim is a Banker'

Wasim Akram hits out at Instagram user for using inappropriate word for his wife

Wasim Akram called out an Instagram user for using a derogatory comment for his Shaniera on the comment section of a photo.

On the New Year's eve, former Pakistan pacer posted a photo with his wife and captioned, "Here's hoping for a better year! Wishing you and your families all the love, safety, and prosperity for 2024, all the best from my family to yours."

In the comment section, an Instagram user wrote, " "Ufff she is such a hot wife."

Wasim Akram got irked and hit back at him, "You think that's the appropriate thing to say? I wish to meet your parents and tell them what have they created douche."