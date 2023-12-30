'There Will Be Less Pressure': Wasim Akram Chooses To Coach Australia Instead Of Pakistan

Wasim Akram | Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram gave a straightforward answer regarding why he won't accept the coaching role of Pakistan Cricket Team. Instead, he expressed his desire to take up the coaching duties with Australia.

Akram, who is currently part of Triple M commentary team for the ongoing Test series between Australia and Pakistan, is regarded as one of the greatest pacers of the sport.

During an interview with SportsKeeda, Wasim Akram was asked whether he choose to coach Pakistan or Australia. He gave a frank answer to a tricky question, saying that he can do his job easily as a coach of Australia cricket team.

“If I get the option I will pick Australia. Not because of my wife, it’s because there will be less pressure and I will be able to do my job,” former Pakistan pacer said.

Wasim Akram began his coaching stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2010. The former Pakistan pacer played an important role in grooming Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami during their time with KKR.

Akram was a fast bowling coach of Pakistan team and discovered teenage Pakistani pacers Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan in 2010. The 57-year-old also worked as director and bowling coach of PSL team Islamabad United for 2016 and 2017 seasons. Currently, Wasim Akram is serving as director and bowling coach of Karachi Kings.