AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Simon Taufel Explains Pat Cummins' Caught Behind Dismissal Despite Gap Between Ball and Bat

Simon Taufel on Pat Cummins' Caught Behind Dismissal | Credits: Twitter/7 Cricket

Former International Cricket Council (ICC) umpire Simon Taufel explained the reason behind ruling in Pat Cummins' caught behind dismissal despite there was a gap behind ball and bat on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia resumed their second innings batting at 187/6 on Day 4. The hosts lost their first wicket of the day in Mitchell Starc for 9 at 209/7. Then, skipper Pat Cummins added 28-run partnership with Alex Carey (53) before he was dismissed by Aamer Jamal for 16 at 237/8.

However, Cummins dismissal became controversial as he was given out despite the gap between bat and ball. Pacer Aamer Jamal delivered the ball which passed through the Australian skipper defence and landed in gloves of Mohammad Rizwan. Pakistan got the appeal from umpire in their favour.

When Pat Cummins took the DRS to review umpire's decision, the Snickometer showed a spike despite seemingly a gap between bat and ball. Thus, he was given out.

Simon Taufel explains why Pat Cummins was given out caught behind, despite there appearing to be a gap when bat passed ball #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/XD0rzlwBkc — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 29, 2023

Speaking on Pat Cummins' dismissal, Simon Taufel said that Richard Illingworth was right in ruling Australian captain out as there was a calibration between sound and sight. He added that the distance between the noise and the stump microphone is taken into consideration before giving official decision.

“This has got to do with the calibration between sight and sound, and of course sound does travel at a different speed to light." former ICC umpire said.

“Before each day’s play, the technology providers do go out and calibrate the sound, particularly. What we are looking at is the spike as the ball goes past the bat, or up to one frame past the bat. It allows that distance between the noise and the stump microphone.” Taufel said.

Pat Cummins scalp two fifers in Australia's Boxing Day Test win

Australian captain Pat Cummins emerged as one of the star players in hosts' Boxing Day Test win against Pakistan at Iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Cummins picked 10 wickets in the match, taking fifers in each innings. The 30-year-old registered figures of 5/48 in 20 overs, followed up with 5/49 in 18 overs in the second innings. With this, Pat Cummins became the first Australian to take five-wicket hauls in a Test match.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc ran into Pakistan batting line-up and bundled out the visitors for 237 during the final hour of Day 4 of the MCG Test.

Pakistan were in control of the chase with 219/5 in 60.3 overs, with just 98 runs to win the match. However, their batting collapsed, losing five wickets in mere 18 runs.