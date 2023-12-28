AUS vs PAK: Pakistan's Fielding Woes Continue As Abdullah Shafique Heads List Of Dropped Catches

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 28, 2023

Abdullah Shafique missed a catch of Usman Khawaja on day 1 of the 1st Test in Perth. Khawaja went on to build a century-stand with David Warner, scoring 41.

Khurram Shahzad also shelled a regulation chance near the boundary in Perth, giving David Warner a lifeline.

In the same match, Sarfaraz Ahmed missed a stumping chance when David Warner was on 141. However, Warner was eventually dismissed for 164.

Abdullah Shafique became the repeat offender once more on day 1 in Melbourne. Shaheen Shah Afridi drew David Warner's edge in the 3rd over, but Shafique spilt a regulation chance.

Abdullah Shafique was again in the spotlight after dropping Mitchell Marsh on 20 on day 3 of the Boxing Day Test.

While the ball off the outside edge of Steve Smith's bat landed before Shafique, keeper Mohammad Rizwan had the chance to take it. Smith eventually managed to score a half-century to build a healthy lead for Australia.

Mitchell Marsh made Pakistan pay for the drop as he added 76 more runs to his total. He fell agonisingly short as Agha Salman took a sensational one-handed catch.

Mir Hamza's double-strike put Australia on the backfoot on day 3 at MCG. Hamza disturbed the stumps of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh on consecutive deliveries.

Pat Cummins started the day by picking up his 10th fifer in Test cricket. Pakistan started the day at 194-6, trailing by 124, but cut the deficit to 54.

