Message On Shoes To Black Armband: Usman Khawaja Highlights Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

Usman Khawaja irked controversy after he was spotted wearing shoes with 'All Lives Are Equal' message to show solidarity with people of Palestine during Australia's training session ahead of Perth Test
The International Cricket Council (ICC) banned Khawaja from entering the field with the 'political' message on the shoes for the 1st Test vs Pakistan
The Australian opener vowed to fight to seek approval from ICC for wearing 'All Lives Are Equal' and 'Freedom Is a Human Right' shoes for Perth Test
Australian captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Khawaja won't wear shoes with message for the Perth Test
However, Usman Khawaja walked out to bat with the black armband as a silent support to the people of Gaze in Palestine
Khawaja put a tap on the message on his shoe to wear for the Perth Test
Usman Khawaja was reprimanded by ICC for wearing the black armband without the approval of the board, thus violating the code of conduct
Usman Khawaja became emotional while addressing the media about innocents Palestinian kids affected Israeli attack
