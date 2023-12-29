AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Australia Prevail In Final Hour Over Spirited Pakistan, Take Series 2-0

Pat Cummins and Cameron Green. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australia wrapped up a thrilling 79-run victory during the final hour of day 4 of the Boxing Day Test as Pakistan went down following a spirited display in pursuit of 317. With the win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Pat Cummins and co. have claimed an unassailable 2-0 series lead with 1 match to go.

The hosts started the day at 187-6 and a stiff lead of 241, but Pakistan smelt blood, aiming to take the final wicket for as less runs as possible. However, Alex Carey stood tall with the bat, scoring a critical half-century before Mir Hamza trapped him lbw. In the company of the tail lenders, Carey took Australia's lead well over 300, setting Pakistan an imposing 317 to win.

Mitchell Starc strikes to remove Abdullah Shafique after Australia string 3 maidens in a row:

Mitchell Starc took the new ball and removed Abdullah Shafique in the 5th over as the right-hander edged one to the slip cordon. But the tourists remained defiant after losing Shafique as Imam-ul-Haq and visiting captain Shan Masood played proactively. Imam also survived two close shouts before Pat Cummins eventually brought back one to dismiss the left-hander.

Huge moment in this chase! Josh Hazlewood gets the better of Babar Azam again! #OhWhatAFeeling | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/umN26tZMq1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2023

Masood looked in ominous touch as compared to Babar Azam, but Cummins did the trick again to get rid of the captain, lifting the hosts massively. With the Aussie captain claiming Babar on the previous occasion, it was Josh Hazlewood's turn to claim the ex-skipper for the 7th time in Tests.

Mitchell Starc also joined the party to make life further difficult as Saud Shakeel edged one to Alex Carey.

Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman give Australia a mighty scare:

Pakistan didn't lose the fight easily as Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman batted brilliantly, bringing the target below three figures. It had to be Cummins again to make the breakthrough as a controversial call by the third umpire for caught behind resulted in Rizwan's departure.

Salman's wicket taken by a mean bouncer from Mitchell Starc and a sensational catch by Mitchell Marsh was the final nail in the coffin. Starc unleashed yet another bouncer to Mir Hamza, who tried to fend off only to be caught by Steve Smith, sending the hosts into delirium.