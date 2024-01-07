'I Wish To Meet Your Parents And.....' Wasim Akram Slams Instagram User For Derogatory Comment On His Wife

Wasim Akram. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram came down hard on an Instagram user for passing a derogatory comment on his wife through comments section on a photo. The 57-year-old revealed that the inappropriate comment makes him want to meet their parents and complain about him.

On the New Year's Eve, Akram posted a photo with his wife with caption, "Here's hoping for a better year! Wishing you and your families all the love, safety, and prosperity for 2024, all the best from my family to yours."

Wasim Akram Instagram. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The user replied to the same with a comment, "Ufff she is such a hotwife."

The comment irked Wasim and hit back, "You think that's the appropriate thing to say? I wish to meet your parents and tell them what have they created douche."

Wasim Akram was part of Fox Cricket's commentary team for Test series between Australia and Pakistan:

Meanwhile, Akram was part of the Fox Sports' commentary team for the recently-concluded Test series between Pakistan and Australia Down Under alongside the likes of Mark Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, and Michael Vaughan.

The series ended in a 3-0 sweep in favour of Australia, keeping Pakistan winless in a Test Down Under since 1995. In the process, the home side also toppled India in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) points table to snatch the top spot. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins was named Player of the Series for taking three consecutive five-wicket hauls, including 2 in the 2nd Test at MCG.