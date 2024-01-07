 'I Wish To Meet Your Parents And.....' Wasim Akram Slams Instagram User For Derogatory Comment On His Wife
Former Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram blasted an Instagram user for passing derogatory comment on his wife.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Wasim Akram. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram came down hard on an Instagram user for passing a derogatory comment on his wife through comments section on a photo. The 57-year-old revealed that the inappropriate comment makes him want to meet their parents and complain about him.

On the New Year's Eve, Akram posted a photo with his wife with caption, "Here's hoping for a better year! Wishing you and your families all the love, safety, and prosperity for 2024, all the best from my family to yours."

Wasim Akram Instagram.

Wasim Akram Instagram. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The user replied to the same with a comment, "Ufff she is such a hotwife."

The comment irked Wasim and hit back, "You think that's the appropriate thing to say? I wish to meet your parents and tell them what have they created douche."

Wasim Akram was part of Fox Cricket's commentary team for Test series between Australia and Pakistan:

Meanwhile, Akram was part of the Fox Sports' commentary team for the recently-concluded Test series between Pakistan and Australia Down Under alongside the likes of Mark Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, and Michael Vaughan.

The series ended in a 3-0 sweep in favour of Australia, keeping Pakistan winless in a Test Down Under since 1995. In the process, the home side also toppled India in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) points table to snatch the top spot. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins was named Player of the Series for taking three consecutive five-wicket hauls, including 2 in the 2nd Test at MCG.

