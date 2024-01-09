SA vs IND: ICC Releases Rating For Cape Town Pitch After Shortest-Ever Test

India beat South Africa in Cape Town. | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given the verdict for the pitch used for the famous Cape Town Test between India and South Africa. With the Test finishing within 2 days to emerge as the shortest fixture in the format, the apex body of the sport has deemed it 'unsatisfactory'.

A staggering 23 wickets fell on day 1 of the Test as the pitch produced enormous amount of seam movement. South Africa, who batted first after winning the toss, were bowled out for 55 as Mohammed Siraj took 6 wickets. The Proteas hit back by bowling India out for 153 on the same day, with the tourists losing their last 6 wickets for no run. At the same, India finished the day by plucking 3 more scalps.

"The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on" - Chris Broad

ICC Match Referee Chris Broad opened up on his observations, as quoted by ICC:

"The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on. The ball bounced quickly and sometimes alarmingly throughout the match, making it difficult to play shots. Several batters were hit on the gloves and many wickets also fell due to the awkward bounce.”

According to ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, a demerit point is allocated to a certain venue if it's rated as substandard. Cricket South Africa (CSA) have 14 days in their disposal to appeal against the sanction.