SA vs IND: Bumrah, Siraj Brilliance Helps India Break Cape Town Jinx In Shortest Test Match In History

India made light work of South Africa's resistance on the second day of the final Test on Thursday to win the contest by 7 wickets on Day 2 and draw the 2-match series 1-1 at the Newlands in Cape Town.

The visitors rode on a superb bowling performance from premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah to bowl out the Proteas for 176 in their second innings, which meant that India needed just 79 runs to win the match.

India end Test in a hurry

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma then came out all guns blazing in the second session to finish the job but the former perished in search of quick runs for 28 off 23 balls.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli also tried to accelerate the scoring but were dismissed in the process for 10 and 12, respectively.

Skipper Rohit and Shreyas Iyer then took India over the line in the 12th over to complete the shortest Test match in the history of the format.

The entire Test lasted just 642 balls, surpassing the previous shortest match between Australia and South Africa which was completed in just 656 balls (109.2 overs) in 1932 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Records galore for Team India & Rohit Sharma

This is India's first Test win at this venue out of 7 attempts. Rohit Sharma has become the first Asian skipper to win a Test at Newlands and only the second Indian captain to draw a series in South Africa.

Earlier in the first session, Jasprit Bumrah grabbed a six-wicket haul while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took one to help India keep the Proteas' score within reach.

Aiden Markram became the only batter from either side to score a century with his 106 but the rest couldn't contribute much to the team total against a strong Indian bowling attack on a difficult pitch.

Match Recap

Choosing to bat, South Africa faced a morning session disaster, being dismissed for a mere 55 – their lowest Test score since their readmission. Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc, claiming a six-wicket haul.

In response, India swiftly seized the lead but endured a shocking collapse, losing their final six wickets without adding a single run.

After conceding a 98-run lead, South Africa lost three wickets in a day that witnessed a total of 23 wickets falling. The Test maintained its rapid pace.

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a stellar performance from the outset, securing a five-wicket haul. A standout Test innings from Aiden Markram on the challenging surface propelled South Africa's lead beyond 50.

Siraj dismissed a key batsman, and Bumrah concluded proceedings with figures of 6/61.