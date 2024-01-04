‘Le Léta Hoon, Ma* Ch**** Gaya’: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Remark On DRS Call Goes Viral; Watch Video

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

An amusing moment took place during day 2 of the 2nd Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. With South Africa at 164-9 and Mohammed Siraj bowling a wicket-taking ball and trying to convince Rohit Sharma to take a review, the skipper's response left the netizens in splits.

The incident occurred during the final ball of the 33rd over as the ball flew off the thigh pad and Siraj seemed to be convinced he had Nandre Burger's wicket. Rohit Sharma, who was standing as a close in-fielder, resisted the temptation to take the review despite having all 3 in disposal.

Below is the clip of the conversation between Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj:

Stop Taking Stress, Just Say " Maachudane gya 3-3 hai" and Move On 🤣



pic.twitter.com/1EMqAjOvdN — Benjamin Chiklu (@abirchiklu) January 4, 2024

Team India beat South Africa in what proves to be the shortest Test match in history:

Meanwhile, Team India bounced back in style as they secured a seven-wicket win as it proved to be the tourists' first victory at the venue in 7 attempts. The Proteas began the day with 36 runs behind; however, Aiden Markram's blazing ton threatened to take the game away completely from the tourists.

Nevertheless, Siraj's vital strike to send Markram back for 106 off 103 deliveries pulled the match back for India. Jasprit Bumrah proved to be the star of the innings as he took 11 wickets, setting up an 80-run target for the Proteas. Despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli, the visiting side chased down the target relatively easily, with Shreyas Iyer hitting the winning runs.