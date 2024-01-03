SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India Register Unwanted Record After Losing 6 Wickets For No Run In Cape Town

A dramatic session of play was witnessed in Cape Town on Wednesday when India got bowled out for 153 after losing their last 6 wickets for no runs against South Africa at the Newlands cricket ground.

India were cruising at 111 for 4 with a lead of 56 runs in the first innings. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched a fifth-wicket partnership worth 43 runs before all hell broke loose as Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada ran through the Indian batting lineup.

Ngidi, Rabada stun India

Ngidi started the collapse with the wickets of KL Rahul (8), Ravindra Jadeja (0) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) in the 34th over before Rabada removed Virat Kohli (46) and Prasidh Krishna (0) in quick succession while Mohammed Siraj got run out as India went from 153 for 4 to 153-all out in 11 deliveries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli's 46 was the highest score for India while captain Rohit Sharma (39) and Shubman Gill (36) also made crucial contributions but only time will tell whether its enough to beat South Africa or not.

Unwanted record after dramatic collapse

India's batting collapse has kept South Africa in the game even though they got bowled out for 55 runs in the first session after Mohammed Siraj bagged ahis maiden six-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The venue witnessed 20 wickets falling in one day of a Test match for the first time while India became the first team to lose 6 batters for no run in Test cricket history.

Brief Scores:

India 153 All Out In 34.5 Overs, Lead South Africa (55) By 98 Runs. Kohli 46, Ngidi 3/30, Rabada 3/38

SA vs IND, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: South Africa 55-All Out (23.2 Overs) In Cape Town; Mohd Siraj 6/15, Jasprit Bumrah 2/25