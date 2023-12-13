SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Rinku Singh Fireworks In Vain As South Africa Outclass India In Rain-Marred Clash

South Africa produced a brutal batting performance in Gqeberha on Tuesday to defeat India by 5 wickets in the second T20 international and take an unbeatable 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a challenging target of 152, the Proteas rode on swashbuckling knocks from Reeza Hendricks and Aidan Markham to cross the finish line with xx balls to spare.

The target was in fact, revised after the rain break in the first half which stopped India's score at 180 for 7 in 19.3 overs.

Proteas overcome Indian fightback after rain break

A spell of shower saw the match officials revise the target to 152 in 15 overs for the Proteas, who were cruising at one stage thanks to their top-three batters Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke (16) and Markram (30).

But the visitors fought their way back with three quick wickets of Markram (30), Hendricks (49) and Heinrich Klaasen (7).

The hosts however, had enough batting left to finish the game with ease eventually as David Miller (17), Tristan Stubbs (14*) and Andile Phehlukwayo (10*) got them home in the 14th over.

Mukesh Kumar was India's best bowler with 2 for 34 while Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav bagged a wicket each while the rest went for plenty.

Rinku Singh's career-best goes in vain

Earlier, a career-best knock from Rinku Singh and fifty from India captain Suryakumar Yadav helped the visitors post an above-par score at St George's Park after losing the toss.

Rinku smashed his maiden international fifty and remained unbeaten on 68 while Surya made a quick-fire 36-ball 56 for the team's cause.

Rinku hit 9 fours and a couple of sixes, one of which even smashed the glass window of the media box at the stadium.

But even his highest individual score in international cricket was not enough as the revised target along with wet conditions made it extremely difficult for the Indian bowlers to stop the South Africans from cantering to victory.

All to play for in Jo'burg

Both teams will now head to the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg for the third and final T20I which India will look to win at any cost to try and level the series. The series-opener had been washed out by rain in Durban even before the toss.

"I think it was a par score, but they batted beautifully in the first five-six overs. That's the brand of cricket we were talking about. The message was loud and clear. It was a little tough [to bowl], but I told my boys were out of our comfort zone.

"Mood in the camp is always happy, and full of cheer, because I've said whatever happens on the ground, leave it on the ground. Really looking forward to the third T20I," Suryakumar Yadav said after the match.