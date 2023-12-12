SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Rinku Singh's Straight SIX Breaks Glass Window Of Media Box At St George's Park; Watch

India batter Rinku SIngh continued his brilliant form with the bat in white-ball cricket as he smashed his maiden half-century in internationals during the ongoing second T20I against South Africa at the St. George's Park on Tuesday.

Rinku brought up his first T20I fifty off 30 balls in the 16th over before taking Proteas skipper Aiden Markram to the cleaners in the final stages of India's innings.

Rain interrupted play in the final over with three balls to go but Rinku had already done the damage by then with his 68 not out off 39 balls.

The Kolkata Knight Riders star smashed a 9 boundaries and a couple of back-to-back sixes in the 19th over bowled by Markram, one of which broke the glass window of the media box at the stadium.

Rinku stepped down the track to smash the ball straight down the ground towards the media box, which is situated right behind the sightscreen at the venue.

Rampaging Rinku & SKY fire for India

Rinku was involved in a 70-run partnership for the fourth wicket with India captain Suryakumar Yadav, who also made a handsome contribution of 56 off 36 balls including five fours and three sixes.

Surya completed 2000 runs in T20I cricket to become the joint-fastest Indian to reach the landmark. He also became the only Indian skipper to score a T20I fifty in South Africa.

Indian team combination

This happened after Proteas skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first under overcast conditions at Gqeberha. The three-match series currently stands level at 0-0 after the first T20I was washed out without the toss or any ball being bowled.

India have left out Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan for this game while opener Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out with illness. The Men in Blue are playing with 5 specialist batters and bowlers each along with wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.