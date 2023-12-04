Watch Video: Rinku Singh Makes A Fan's Day By Signing Indian Jersey

Rinku Singh | Twitter

Team India batsman Rinku Singh acknowledged a fan's request to autograph on the Indian jersey at the airport following the Men in Blue's thrilling six-wicket win in the fifth T20I against Australia at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

In a video released by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku can be seen giving his autograph on the Indian jersey on the request of a fan, who was waiting at an airport to welcome Team India following their series win against Australia.

Spreading joy and putting a smile on every face - @rinkusingh235 🫶 pic.twitter.com/thJBdqoher — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 4, 2023

Rinku Singh was one of the instrumental players for India in the T20I series win against Australia at home. In five matches, the hard-hitter aggregated 105 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 175.

Rinku's best performance in the recently-concluded series came in the 4th T20I, wherein he scored 46 off 29 at a strike rate of 158.62 to help his team post a defendable total of 174/9 on the board.

However, he failed to deliver his best in the series-finale as he was dismissed for just six runs by Australian spinner Tanveer Sangha.

Rinku Singh included in India T20I squad for South Africa tour

Rinku Singh has been included in the India squad for the T20I series against South Africa, slated to take place from December 10-14.

The 26-year-old has already manifested his ability to stabilize the middle-order of India's batting with his attacking approach during the recently concluded T20I series against Australia.

The Uttar Pradesh batsman broke into limelight in the Indian Premier League 2023, wherein he amassed 474 runs, including four half-centuries, at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52 in 14 matches.

Rinku Singh made his debut for Team India at the Asian Games 2023, where they won a Gold medal. Since then, he has done well in the five-match T20I series against Australia. Rinku will hope to make an impact again in the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa.