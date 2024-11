SA vs IND 1st T20I: Fantasy Picks, Team Prediction, Pitch Report, Squads

Image: X

T20 World Champions Team India is in Durban to face South Africa in a four-match T20I series starting on Friday, November 8th. This will be the first outing between both teams after the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final, in which Rohit Sharma and his men overcame Aiden Markram and Co by seven runs in the summit clash to lift the trophy.

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retiring from this format, Menin Blue under new skipper Suryakumar Yadav will look to make a major impression on this tour. On the other hand, Aiden Markram and his men will be eager to take revenge for the T20 World Cup 2024 final loss and thump the Men in Blue.

SA vs IND1st T20I Probable XI

South Africa

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tristian Stubbs, Aiden Markram (C), Keshav Maharaj, Henrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Marco Jansen, PE Kruger, Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee

India

SV Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Rinku Singh

SA vs IND1st T20I: Fanatasy Picks For Playing XI

Wicketkeeper: Henrich Klassen

Batters: Aiden Markram, Suryakumar Yadav (C),Rinku Singh, David Miller

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Pitch Report

The Durban pitch is tailor-made for the Pacers as it provides good pace and bounce. The seamers will get some help early on, but the batting conditions are likely to improve as the match progresses. The forecast predicts passing showers in some areas of the city.

SA vs IND T20I Squads

Team India squad

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa Squad

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is)