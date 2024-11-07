 SA vs IND, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch As World Cup Finalists Collide?
The two teams will meet for the first time since the thrilling T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
Aiden Markram and Suryakumar Yadav pose with the T20 trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

Even as Team India fans' focus is almost entirely on the Test series against Australia, the four-game T20I tour of South Africa in between. The Men in Blue, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, will embark on a mission to keep building themselves ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, set to be hosted by both India and Sri Lanka.

Team India's young and exciting line-up blanked Bangladesh cricket team in the preceding T20I series on home soil and consigned Sri Lanka to the same fate in what was Suryakumar's first series as captain. With Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal also earning call-ups to the squad for the Proteas, the trio will also be excited to showcase their talent. They are also the No.1 team in the rankings.

South Africa, meanwhile, haven't been at their best since losing the T20 World Cup 2024 final, losing 3-0 to the West Indies, followed by a 1-1 draw against Ireland.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c, Titans), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Donovan Ferreira (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Dragons), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Patrick Kruger (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), David Miller (Dolphins), Mihlali Mpongwana (WP), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Andile Simelane (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (Lions – 3rd & 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors).

When and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The live telecast of the T20I series between India and South Africa will come on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels in India, with the opening game beginning on 8:30 pm. The live streaming of the series will be in JioCinema.

