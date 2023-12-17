SA vs IND, 1st ODI: Arshdeep Singh, Debutant Sai Sudharsan Star As India Streamroll South Africa In Jo'burg

In a commanding performance under the leadership of KL Rahul, the youthful Indian cricket team displayed clinical excellence with both bat and ball on Sunday, overwhelming South Africa by 8 wickets in the 1st ODI at Johannesburg's Wanderers stadium.

This victory secured a 1-0 lead for India in the ongoing 3-match series.

Sai Sudharsan scores 50 on debut

Pursuing a modest target of 117, India efficiently capitalized on the batting prowess of debutant Sai Sudharsan and the experienced Shreyas Iyer, reaching the victory mark in just 16.4 overs on the favorable batting track at the picturesque venue in South Africa.

Sudharsan, seemingly unfazed by the magnitude of his debut, emerged as the top-scorer with 55 runs, complemented by Iyer's 52 in their 88-run partnership for the second wicket. Sudharsan's innings featured six fours, while Iyer contributed with four.

Arshdeep, Avesh rip through SA

However, the triumph was primarily orchestrated by Indian pacers, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan, who collectively claimed 9 wickets between them.

Arshdeep's exceptional bowling yielded a maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket, securing figures of 5 for 37, while Avesh took 4 for 27 in his 10 overs, restricting South Africa to 116 after Aiden Markram chose to bat first.

Bullied at the 'Bull Ring'

The last encounter between these teams in an ODI took place at the ICC World Cup in Kolkata, where South Africa, struggling on a slow deck under lights, were dismissed for 83.

Markram and his team faced an unexpected setback at the historically resilient 'Bull Ring,' lasting only 27.3 overs on Sunday.

The series now shifts to Gqeberha, where South Africa and India are set to clash in the second ODI at St George's Park on December 19.