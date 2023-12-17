SA vs IND, 1st ODI: Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan Rip Through South Africa In Jo'burg

By: Rohan Sen | December 17, 2023
Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan shared 9 wickets between themselves
Arshdeep Singh took 5 wickets for 37 runs from his 10 overs to grab his maiden international fifer
Avesh Khan provided perfect support to Arshdeep with 4 wickets for 27 runs from 8 overs
Kuldeep Yadav was the third wicket-taker for India, he finished the Proteas innings by sending back debutant Nandre Burger
Andile Phehlukwayo was South Africa's highest scorer with 33 off 49 balls
Team India is being led by KL Rahul in Rohit Sharma's absence
Rahul lost the toss against South Africa skipper Aiden Markram, who decided to bat first
Before the match, captain Rahul handed the blue Team India cap to debutant Sai Sudharsan
