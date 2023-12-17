SA vs IND, 1st ODI: Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan Rip Through South Africa In Jo'burg

By: Rohan Sen | December 17, 2023

Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan shared 9 wickets between themselves

Arshdeep Singh Instagram

Arshdeep Singh took 5 wickets for 37 runs from his 10 overs to grab his maiden international fifer

BCCI

Avesh Khan provided perfect support to Arshdeep with 4 wickets for 27 runs from 8 overs

Kuldeep Yadav was the third wicket-taker for India, he finished the Proteas innings by sending back debutant Nandre Burger

BCCI

Andile Phehlukwayo was South Africa's highest scorer with 33 off 49 balls

Getty

Team India is being led by KL Rahul in Rohit Sharma's absence

BCCI

Rahul lost the toss against South Africa skipper Aiden Markram, who decided to bat first

BCCI

Before the match, captain Rahul handed the blue Team India cap to debutant Sai Sudharsan

BCCI