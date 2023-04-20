RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Avesh Khan, Kyle Mayers help Lucknow maintain winning run, beat Rajasthan by 10 runs

BCCI/IPL

The pitch was far from conducive for batting, but the bowlers still had a job to do, and the ones at Lucknow Super Giants did that with aplomb for a 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Chasing 155, RR were stopped at 144 for six as their return to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after four years ended in disappointment, despite a creditable outing with the ball earlier in the evening.

RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal knew that playing strokes wouldn't be easy on this track, but they managed to keep pace with the required run rate.

However, LSG staged a remarkable comeback to emerge winners in the end.

Jaiswal knock in vain

Young Jaiswal made 44 off 35 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes, while his senior opening partner Buttler got 40 in 41.

LSG waited quite a bit before bringing their impact player Amit Mishra into action. And for their first breakthrough, they had to wait till the 12th over, when Jaiswal cut Marcus Stoinis to the short third man fielder Avesh Khan, who seemed to have injured his hand while completing a low catch.

Despite losing a wicket, RR were still in the driver's seat but that changed after Sanju Samson was run out following a horrible mix up with Buttler. The game turned on its head when Buttler holed out to deep midwicket to RR at 97 for three in the 14th over.

Shimron Hetmyer joined Devdutt Padikkal in a crucial passage of play, but the former was out caught in the deep off the bowling of Avesh Khan. RR couldn't do much after that.

Kyle Myers stars again for LSG

Earlier, Kyle Mayers top-scored with 51 before Marcus Stoinis (21 off 16 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (28 off 20) helped the team reach 154 for seven.

Trent Boult bowled exceptionally to finish with figures 1-16 in four overs, while Ravichandran Ashwin was also excellent with the ball, ending with 2/23 from his four.