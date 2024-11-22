'Rohit Sharma Should Extend His Paternity Leave': Fans Demand Jasprit Bumrah As Permanent Test Captain After His Heroics On Day 1 In Perth

Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

With stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah leading an outstanding effort on day one of the opening Test against Australia in Perth, fans have trolled Rohit Sharma due to the same. A section of fans have claimed that Rohit should extend his paternity leave and stay back in India, letting Bumrah continue as captain for the rest of the series.

Bumrah has been giving the captaincy in place of Rohit, who rendered himself unavailable for the opening Test after his wife gave birth to a baby boy. Contrary to expectations, the 30-year-old has done a phenomenal job, putting Team India in a position of strength after day one of the opening Test in Perth.

The Ahmedabad-born speedster's devastating opening spell rocked Australia, who had skittled India for 150 runs after losing the toss. Bumrah started by trapping Nathan McSweeney lbw and followed it up by dismissing Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith in consecutive deliveries. Before the close of play, the visiting captain got the better of Pat Cummins as Australia went to stumps, still trailing by 83 runs.

Here's how the netizens compared and Rohit and Bumrah's captaincy:

Agar Rohit Sharma wapas bhi aaye, phir bhi captain Bumrah ko rahena chahiye #INDvsAUS — Subhamoy Datta (@SubhamoyDatta_) November 22, 2024

I can tell Captain Rohit Sharma's tactics for today

- Would have given new ball to Harshit Rana just because he is debutant

- Sundar would have bowled 5-6 overs

- bumrah with short spells

- And would have opted to bowl first by falling for green wicket https://t.co/TJtfLIzFPF — Vishvajit (@RutuEra7) November 22, 2024

Remove Rohit Sharma from test team, make Bumrah the captain and see how this team flourish. — Harshit Sharma (@Harshit55831312) November 22, 2024

Nothing against Rohit but he was looking clueless as NZ and in Aus the captain has been proactive like Bumrah was today. The team was looking so collective and charged on the field. — akash sharma (@akash_koolakku) November 22, 2024

Even after Return of Rohit Sharma Bumrah should be the captain...irrespective of we are losing or winning — M1🔍🇮🇳🔎 (@Manishksingh08) November 22, 2024

Rohit Sharma trolling everywhere, i think Jasprit Bumrah is far better Test captain than Rohit Sharma 🙏.#INDvsAUS| #Bumrah| #Kohli pic.twitter.com/uNIjKuSqLn — Lord Kl Rahul (@temba215) November 22, 2024

I can bet u with my life Australia would never be 59/7 if Rohit Sharma was the captain.

Only after Bumrah spell he would have kept long on & long off giving easy singles.

Ek spell Washi ka aa chuka hota & Australia would be 100/3 at stumps.#INDvsAUS — Raazi (@Crick_logist) November 22, 2024

Bumrah should continue as captain for entire series, with Rohit Sharma a risky traveler as captain !!!@Crick_logist https://t.co/9zCwFAsA6h — GN Govindraj (@gn_srivari) November 22, 2024

Bumrah is lot better than Rohit Sharma. Truth ! — karthik (@karthik33177792) November 22, 2024

Rohit Sharma should extend his paternity leave and stay in India because Jasprit Bumrah deserves to be the captain of this Indian Team — .. @... (@Ab_nair05) November 22, 2024

Australia could lose their first Test at the Optus Stadium:

Meanwhile, the Aussies could lose their first Test at the Optus Stadium, having won their previous four since 2018 with handsome margins. Should India beat them in the series opener, it will be their first Test defeat at the venue.

By the end of day 1 in Perth, Australia were left reeling at 67-7, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc in the middle.