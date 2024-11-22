 'Rohit Sharma Should Extend His Paternity Leave': Fans Demand Jasprit Bumrah As Permanent Test Captain After His Heroics On Day 1 In Perth
Jasprit Bumrah bowled a fiery spell to rattle the Australians on day one of the opening Test in Perth.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

With stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah leading an outstanding effort on day one of the opening Test against Australia in Perth, fans have trolled Rohit Sharma due to the same. A section of fans have claimed that Rohit should extend his paternity leave and stay back in India, letting Bumrah continue as captain for the rest of the series.

Bumrah has been giving the captaincy in place of Rohit, who rendered himself unavailable for the opening Test after his wife gave birth to a baby boy. Contrary to expectations, the 30-year-old has done a phenomenal job, putting Team India in a position of strength after day one of the opening Test in Perth.

The Ahmedabad-born speedster's devastating opening spell rocked Australia, who had skittled India for 150 runs after losing the toss. Bumrah started by trapping Nathan McSweeney lbw and followed it up by dismissing Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith in consecutive deliveries. Before the close of play, the visiting captain got the better of Pat Cummins as Australia went to stumps, still trailing by 83 runs.

Here's how the netizens compared and Rohit and Bumrah's captaincy:

Australia could lose their first Test at the Optus Stadium:

Meanwhile, the Aussies could lose their first Test at the Optus Stadium, having won their previous four since 2018 with handsome margins. Should India beat them in the series opener, it will be their first Test defeat at the venue.

By the end of day 1 in Perth, Australia were left reeling at 67-7, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc in the middle.

