AUS vs IND 1st Test: Virat Kohli Drops Marnus Labuschagne In Slips, Bumrah & Other Players Shocked ; Video

Virat Kohli is having a nightmare on the field as India looks to fight back against Australia on Day 1 of the AUS vs IND 1st test in Perth. After scoring just 5 runs with the bat, Kohli dropped a simple catch of Marnus Labuschagne for zero of Bumrah's bowling.

The incident happened in the thrid over of the match when Labuschagne had just come to the crease following the dismissal of opener McSweeney. Kohli fielding at the second slip went low to the right and cupped the ball, while his body was on the move. His knees hit the turf and the ball popped out of his hand. While other players headed towards Bumrah for celebration, Kohli himself displayed the spirit of cricket by gesturing that he did not take the catch

more to follow