Rohit Sharma Joins Team India On Day 4 Of Perth Test, Begins Practice With Pink Ball Ahead Of AUS vs IND 2nd Test In Adelaide; Video

Rohit Sharma has begun his preparation for the Border Gavaskar Test series by practising with Pink ball ahead of the Australia vs India 2nd Test In Adelaide. Rohit missed the ongoing test in Perth due to the birth of his second child and only joined the Indian team on the fourth day of the Perth Test and was spotted sitting with coach Gautam Gambhir in the dressing room of the Optus Stadium on Monday.

Rohit was seen faced reserve pacers Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, and Mukesh Kumar. He focused on his footwork and stroke play with the pink ball. With a place in the WTC finals at stake, Rohit will be keen to put up big performance especially after his recent struggle with the bat.



Before the Adelaide test, Team India will travel to Canberra for a two-day tour game against prime Minister's XI starting November 30. The match will be providing key preparation for the challenges posed by the pink Kookaburra ball, particularly under twilight conditions. The match will give Rohit a chance to acclimatise to the conditions.

India closing towards victory

Team India are just three wickets away from clinching the victory in Perth and take 1-0 lead in the five match Border Gavaskar test series. Mohammed Siraj delivered two fiery spells on the fourth morning of the first Test, dismissing Usman Khawaja and an out-of-form Steven Smith as Australia struggled to 104/5 at lunch.

Post lunch Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh looked to have steadied the Australian innings with 82 runs partnership. However Bumrah brought India back by breaking the Head-Marsh partnership. The pacer dismissed Head for 89 runs. Mitch Marsh looked to be closing in on half century only to be dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy for 47 runs.