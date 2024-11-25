AUS vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Siraj Dismisses Khawaja, More Misery For Australia

Image: X

India are on the verge of one of the most famous overseas wins in their history with history beckoning in Perth. A terrific batting performance followed by a perfect final 15 minutes in the fading light of the Optus Stadium, leaving Australia gasping for air at 12-3 and 521 runs to still try and chase down with two complete days to try and survive.

Australia will need massive performances from their middle order of Steve Smith and Travis Head, with the duo capable of hurting India and having done so in the past on multiple occasions. They will also have some solid support with Usman Khawaja remaining at the crease overnight, and Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey followed by Australia's for-all-crises man in captain Pat Cummins.