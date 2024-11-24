Rohit Sharma Arrives In Australia To Join Team India Ahead Of AUS vs IND 2nd Test

Image: X

Having missed the ongoing test in Perth due to birth of his second child, Rohit Sharma has finally arrive in Australia to join the Indian team. Earlier Team India skipper had communicated to the BCCI that he wishes to spend more time with his family, prompting Jasprit Bumrah to step up as captain.

Earlier, after the series loss against New Zealand, Rohit had himself accepted that he does not know whether he will be available for the first Test against Australia or not. He had said, "Right now, I am not too sure whether I'll be going, but let's see. Fingers crossed,"

Before leaving for Australia, Rohit gave a goodbye hug to Ritika, who had accompanied him to the airport. Rohit is likely to feature in the practice match against Prime Minister's XI before officially resuming his captaincy duties during the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, starting December 6.

India on top against Australia at Perth

Rohit’s absence raised significant concerns for India’s prospects in BGT, especially with the team coming off a 3-0 home series whitewash against New Zealand. However Jaiswal led a ruthless Indian batting assault on Australia's tiring bowlers by smashing a brilliant 161 as the visitors lead by 405 runs after reaching 359/5 at lunch on Day Three of the first Test at Perth Stadium.

After getting out on a duck the century in second innings marked Jaiswal’s fourth in Test cricket, as he displayed his class on Perth's pace-friendly pitch. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in exceptional form, having previously scored two centuries against England and one against the West Indies. His centuries against England came in India, while his century against the West Indies was achieved on their home turf.