Rohit Sharma Gears Up For IND Vs BAN Test Series With Intense Training Session Alongside Team India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar ; Video

Team India players are currently on a break post Sri Lanka series. However skipper Rohit Sharma has already begun his preparation for the upcoming India vs Bangladesh Test series. The Hitman was recently spotted sweating out with Team India Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

In the video, Rohit can be seen doing intense training under the watchful eyes of Nayar who joined Team India's support staff after Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the head coach. Rohit has played non stop cricket for past couple of months. He ended India's trophy drought by lifting the ICC T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados. The Team India Test and ODI skipper recently played in the ODI series against Sri Lanka which India went onto lose.

Team India's World Test Championship schedule

India's World Test Championship campaign begins with two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The first match will be played on September 19 in Chennai at Chinnaswamy stadium. The second Test is set to begin at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 27.

Following the Bangladesh series, India will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series before heading down under to Australia in November for a five-match Test series as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit Sharma, last played for India in red ball format was in March 2024 against England in which he scored a century in the first innings. As the Indian team prepares for their upcoming series against Bangladesh, Sharma's role is set to be pivotal.

He will have a significant impact on India’s aspirations of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the third straight time. His experience and form will be key factors in India's bid to clinch series victories and bolster their chances in the WTC race. Having lost two straight finals, India are hoping to lift the trophy this time around.