'It Was My Dream To Transform This Team': India Captain Rohit Sharma Credits '3 Pillars' For Men In Blue's T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph; VIDEO

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma credited three key figures for giving him the freedom to bring out the best in the players and transform the team, ultimately leading to their T20 World Cup victory in Barbados this June.

The Men in Blue clinched their second T20 World Cup triumph by defeating South Africa in the ultimate title clash. With this, Team India ended 11-year drought of winning an ICC trophy.

Additionally, India brought back the coveted T20 World Cup trophy after 17 long years, having previously clinched in the inaugural edition of the prestigious tournament under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2007, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

On Wednesday evening, Rohit Sharma was honoured with Best International Cricketer Of The Year Award at the CEAT Cricket Ratings Award. Speaking at the event, the India skipper stated that it was his dream to transform the team and give the freedom to the players to play freely rather worrying about the results.

Sharma credited BCCI secretary Jay Shah, head coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Ajit Agarkar for providing all the necessary help for India's T20 World Cup triumph.

"“It was my dream to transform this team and not worry too much about the stats, the results, to make sure that we create that environment where people can go out there and play freely without thinking too much." Rohit said.

"“That is what was required. I got a lot of help from my three pillars, who are actually Mr Jay Shah, Mr Rahul Dravid (and the) chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

“That was very critical for me to do what I did and obviously not to forget the players, who came in at different points in time and helped the team to achieve what we achieved." he added.

India had an incredible campaign at the T20 World Cup 2024 as they clinched the prestigious title by remaining undefeated throughout the tournament. The Men in Blue topped the group stage and qualified for the Super 8, where they won all three games against Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh in Group 1.

In the semifinal, India defeated England, avenging their semifinal defeat at the 2022 T20 World Cup.