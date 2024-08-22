Video: Decked-Up Rohit Sharma Signs Autographs For Fans During CEAT Cricket Awards 2024

Rohit Sharma was surrounded by his fans. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen signing autographs for a bunch of fans during the CEAT Cricket awards on Wednesday in Mumbai. The right-handed opening batter was donning a stylish suit as a bunch of fans surrounded him to have the star cricketer's attention and signature on their bats and sketches.

The veteran cricketer etched his name in the history books by leading India to their second T20I World Cup this year as the Men in Blue also became the first side to win the trophy without losing a game in the tournament. Rohit led from the front with the bat, finishing as India's highest run-getter with 257 runs in 8 innings.

Meanwhile, here's the video of Rohit acknowledging his fans:

"As much as it meant for us, it meant a whole lot to the entire nation as well" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit addressed India's World Cup win, claiming that such a feeling doesn't come everyday and that celebrating with the entire country was an icing on the cake. He stated, as quoted by The Indian Express:

"(It was) a feeling that cannot come everyday. It was something that we were really hoping for. When we won the World Cup, it was important for all of us to enjoy the moment which we did pretty well and thanks to our nation as well for celebrating with us. As much as it meant for us, it meant a whole lot to the entire nation as well. It felt really great to bring it (trophy) back home here and celebrate with everyone here."