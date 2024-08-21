CEAT Cricket Awards: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Win Big, Rahul Dravid Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award; Check Full List Of Awardees

Image: X

The CEAT Cricket Awards function, held on Wednesday, was a night of recognition and celebration for some of India's most illustrious cricketers. The event honored exceptional performances across various formats of the game, with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rahul Dravid receiving the major accolades of the evening.

Rahul Dravid honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

The highlight of the night was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to former India head coach and legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid. Dravid, recently ended Team India's trophy drought by helping them lift the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

Known for his immense contributions to Indian cricket both as a player and coach, Dravid received a standing ovation from the audience The award served as a testament to his enduring legacy and the profound impact he has had on Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli Named Best ODI Batter of the Year

Virat Kohli was celebrated for his remarkable consistency with the bat in ODIs, by giving him the Best ODI Batter of the Year award. Kohli's incredible form in 2023 saw him amass 1,377 runs, including six centuries and eight fifties. His standout performance came during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he emerged as the leading run-scorer, accumulating 765 runs in 11 matches at an impressive average of 95.62. During the tournament, Kohli also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in ODI cricket, further cementing his place as one of the game's greats.

Rohit Sharma Wins Men's International Cricketer of the Year

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, was honoured with the Men's International Cricketer of the Year award for his exceptional performances across all formats. In 2023, Rohit scored 1,800 international runs, including 1,255 runs in ODIs at an average of 52.59. His contributions were particularly significant in the ODI format, where he tallied 597 runs during the World Cup, making him the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Mohammed Shami Named Best ODI Bowler of the Year

Following his outstanding performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup, fast bowler Mohammed Shami was awarded the Best ODI Bowler of the Year. Shami's exceptional bowling played a crucial role in India's success, as he consistently delivered match-winning performances throughout the tournament.

List of other winners

Test Batter of the year- Yashasvi Jaiswal

Test Bowler of the Year- Ravichandran Ashwin

T20I Batter of the Year- Phil Salt

T20I Bowler of the Year-Tim Southee

Star Sports T20 leadership award- Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Award for excellence in sports administration-Jay Shah

Most matches as a captain in women's T20I history- Harmanpreet Kaur

CEAT women's Indian bowler of the Year-Deepti Sharma

Fastest double-century in women's Test- Shafali Verma